Why Booker T Has Come Around On WWE NXT Star Wes Lee

Wes Lee has been a key part of the "WWE NXT" brand this year, and during his latest "Hall Of Fame" radio show, "NXT" commentator Booker T hailed him as an extraordinary talent. However, that doesn't mean that the two-time WWE Hall Of Famer was sold on him from day one.

"Wes Lee didn't have my vote when I first came to 'NXT,'" Booker T admitted. "He just wasn't a guy on my radar or anything like that. I just thought he was a one-dimensional guy that was going to go out there and do flips and pretty much that was it. But Wes Lee, you can tell Wes Lee [has] been in a fight before. You can tell he's been in a couple of scraps."

During that time Lee was able to put together a lengthy run as the North American Champion, and Booker T believes he delivered some awesome performances. However, Lee recently lost the title to The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, which has led to question marks over what is next for him.

"No, I don't think Wes Lee has outgrown the North American Championship at all," Booker T said. "He's a young guy. There's a lot of growth ... Wes Lee could possibly be the greatest North American Champion in 'NXT's' history, and to win it again, to win it one more time on top of that ... [would] solidify himself before he actually makes it to the main roster by having some notches on his belt."

