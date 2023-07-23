Alicia Fox Praises Trinity Fatu, Wants To Wrestle Impact & AEW Stars

Alicia Fox is starting her own post-WWE journey after parting ways with the company earlier this year, and she now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Mercedes Mone and Trinity Fatu, who are making big waves in the business. When speaking about the latter, Fox told "Muscle Memory," "I'm so proud of her," while having a tinge of jealousy about one particular Impact Wrestling star she gets to face.

"What I love about it is that she gets to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo. I want to work her," Fox said. "It seems like she's having a really fun time."

Fox recently made her first post-WWE appearance for Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling promotion at the Summer Of Champions event, although it was in a non-wrestling capacity. However, the former Divas Champion has made it clear she wants to step back into the ring at some stage in the future, where she will go under the ring name of Vix Crow. Whether that takes place on the independent scene or working under contract for another company remains to be seen, but she has been keeping an eye on the landscape of women's wrestling and the talent that is available to compete against.

"I want to wrestle Deaonna Purrazzo," she said. "I've been watching Deonna ... [and] Toni Storm, I like her, but Paige, obviously. I love Ruby ... Those kind of girls, like I know they got grit. But, there's so many women."

