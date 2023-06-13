Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox Set To Appear At Reality Of Wrestling

Alicia Fox may be gone from WWE, but she is not done with the wrestling world.

Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion announced via Twitter on Tuesday that former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox is set to appear at their "Summer of Champions" event on Saturday, July 15, in Humble, Texas. In the tweet, it was noted that Fox "makes her return to the world of pro wrestling" at the event, but it was not clarified if she will actually be competing or who her opponent could be.

‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer #SummerOfChampionsIX LOCATION:

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 🎫 PICK YOUR SEATS 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/hPctoe9UEX — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 13, 2023

Fox announced in May that she is no longer under WWE contract. She has since made a couple of convention appearances, but the ROW event will be her first post-WWE in-ring appearance. Booker T previously confirmed that he had been in contact with Fox about her knocking off her ring rust at ROW considering she has only had two Royal Rumble appearances since she stopped wrestling full-time in 2019.

When Fox ran into Melina at a recent convention, the two talked on camera during an interview about how Fox never officially retired, but WWE made it seem like she did. They teased going to Booker T's school together before knocking down some of those "forbidden doors" seeing as both of them are free agents.

ROW announced earlier on Tuesday that "WWE NXT" star Trick Williams is also set to appear at the July 15 show, but the details surrounding his involvement are currently unknown. "NXT" star Ivy Nile worked a ROW show in February and scored a win over Promise Braxton.