Mikey Nicholls Discusses The Differences Between WWE And NJPW In Building New Stars
New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Mikey Nicholls recently was a guest on Bobby Fish's podcast, "The Undisputed Podcast." Nicholls spoke about the differences between NJPW and WWE and how the companies differ in building stars. Nicholls was in WWE under the ring name Nick Miller and had his first match with the company in April 2016.
On the topic of NJPW, Nicholls said, "As far as building stars and things like that, they go all in when they're gonna try to create someone, whereas WWE might take years and years to get someone to a point. New Japan is just like, 'F**k it. Let's go.'"
Fish later noted how NJPW doesn't care if stars that they build up leave, using Kenny Omega as an example. They don't get hurt over it and they just go on to the next person. Fish has wrestled in both NJPW and WWE during his career.
Nicholls and his The Mighty Don't Kneel stablemate Shane Haste (fka WWE's Shane Thorne and Slapjack) were a tag team in "WWE NXT" known as The Mighty until Nicholls was granted his WWE release in December 2018. Thorne would go on to be part of the infamous Retribution stable and later was released in November 2021.
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic To NJPW Climax 33
It's interesting to note that Nicholls and Haste were a tag team during the period that The Undisputed Era (the faction Fish was in) was also in WWE. They also faced The Street Profits while they were in the developmental brand, as well as the Viking Raiders. Before The Mighty ring name, they were known as TM-61 and wrestled in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Nicholls is currently one of the NJPW wrestlers that is part of NJPW G1 Climax 33. His last match in the tournament was on Sunday, July 23 and it was against former Bullet Club member Tama Tonga. Tonga got the win over him. Haste is also in the G1 Climax tournament and in his last match, he lost to Hirooki Goto.
