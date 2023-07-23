Mikey Nicholls Discusses The Differences Between WWE And NJPW In Building New Stars

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Mikey Nicholls recently was a guest on Bobby Fish's podcast, "The Undisputed Podcast." Nicholls spoke about the differences between NJPW and WWE and how the companies differ in building stars. Nicholls was in WWE under the ring name Nick Miller and had his first match with the company in April 2016.

On the topic of NJPW, Nicholls said, "As far as building stars and things like that, they go all in when they're gonna try to create someone, whereas WWE might take years and years to get someone to a point. New Japan is just like, 'F**k it. Let's go.'"

Fish later noted how NJPW doesn't care if stars that they build up leave, using Kenny Omega as an example. They don't get hurt over it and they just go on to the next person. Fish has wrestled in both NJPW and WWE during his career.

Nicholls and his The Mighty Don't Kneel stablemate Shane Haste (fka WWE's Shane Thorne and Slapjack) were a tag team in "WWE NXT" known as The Mighty until Nicholls was granted his WWE release in December 2018. Thorne would go on to be part of the infamous Retribution stable and later was released in November 2021.