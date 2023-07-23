Matt Cardona Wore Chelsea Green's WWE Women's Tag Team Title Replica To DDT Pro Event

Matt Cardona may have had to cancel his appearance at this year's San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), but he still walked out of Japan with an exclusive one-of-one item: the DDT Pro Universal Championship. However, that wasn't the title around his waist that had the professional wrestling world buzzing this weekend. And no, we're not talking about the Internet Championship, either.

On last week's "WWE Raw," Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, alongside partner Sonya Deville, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, the "Death Match King" added to his long list of monikers by referring to himself as "half of half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions." But as we've seen from him time and again, he 100% commits to a bit basically every time. So according to Fightful, the "Indy God" appeared at DDT Wrestle Peter Pan with Green's title around his waist. He would then go on to defeat Tetsuya Endo (with help from Steph De Lander) and capture the promotion's prestigious belt.

Although, "The Hot Mess" would also join Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, and Mick Foley at the SDCC this weekend for Mattel's WWE panel with her title held high. She would later share a video on Twitter definitively declaring that Cardona's belt is a replica and the real deal is "safe and sound in the arms of its rightful owner."

Meanwhile, "Broski" has bigger issues on his hands. Shortly after his victory, his GCW rival Maki Itoh appeared on the arena's screens to challenge the new champion and take their feud international. DDT Pro then announced that the match will take place on September 24, 2023 at the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Steph De Lander is also advertised to be in the champion's corner for his first title defense, but could this mean that Itoh will extend an invitation to her partner Nick Gage for some backup as well? We'll see if "MDK All Day" extends to all time zones this fall.