Video: WWE's Chelsea Green Crashes SDCC Panel Featuring Seth Rollins & Mick Foley

The annual San Diego Comic-Con is currently underway, and WWE has had a presence at the convention. That includes an appearance from WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green, who interrupted the WWE-Mattel panel to the surprise of Seth Rollins and Mick Foley (via Twitter).

My absolute favorite @ImChelseaGreen crashes the WWE and Mattel panel. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/A0eokLmsYG — Legion of Sand (@LegionofSand) July 20, 2023

Green's panel appearance wasn't an actual surprise, seeing as a placard featuring her name was placed prominently on the table. Still, it's fair to say Rollins did a solid job of feigning shock and disappointment when Green's voice could be heard on the PA system and she appeared onstage.

After making her entrance, Green corrected panel host Sam Roberts on his introduction, and proceeded to refer to World Heavyweight Champion Rollins as "Crocodile Dundee." Green also pointed out that she deserves a place on the panel due to the fact that she has a massive toy room in her house, certainly due to the fact that she's married to notorious collector Matt Cardona.

Following the panel, Green also took part in an interview alongside Foley. "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" praised Green and Sonya Deville as champions, with Green sharing a clip from the interview to her Twitter.

Wise words from Mr Foley https://t.co/slAkaTPWz8 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 21, 2023

Green and Deville won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship this past Monday on "WWE Raw." Former champion Raquel Rodriguez was attacked backstage by Rhea Ripley prior to the match, giving Green and Deville the opportunity they needed to defeat Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.