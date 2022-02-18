Matt Cardona was a recent member of the Headlocked Panel at C2E2, hosted by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, where he discussed the rise in popularity of collecting action figures. He pointed out that at one point, it was seen as something to not brag about. However, he claimed those who don’t like it are actually the nerds.

“It’s crazy, because I think comics were accepted long before action figures,” he said. “A decade-or-so ago you watched the 40 Year Virgin, and the guy was a f**king virgin with these toys. I mean, I’m not a virgin and I have all these action figures. I think that it is now more accepted to collected action figures, and collect whatever you want.

“These cons are popping up everywhere and they are getting more and more crowded, and more and more busy. I think that’s great. Why should we hide that we like comics or baseball cards, or video games, or action figures? You know, f**k everybody else. If they don’t like it, they’re f**king boring, they’re the nerds, right?”

Matt Cardona went on to discuss how things have changed in the wrestling business. He believes in the past, the likes of Bob Holly would have kicked him out of the locker room for it. However, nowadays, people are excited about it, which is down to the fact his generation has changed.

“I think everything has changed,” he said. “Not just like the wrestling world, but the world in general. When I first came into WWE in 2007, if I went to Undertaker or Bob Holly and said, ‘hey, I’ve got this cool figure at Target,’ they would have kicked me out of the fucking locker room. Do you know what I am saying?

“But now, I am going on these figure hunts and I am bringing my s--t into the locker room. Someone’s like, ‘oh f--k, I got that for Christmas.’ It’s just a different generation, you know? Because my generation, we grew up with the fucking ice cream bars, and the wrestling buddies, and the bedsheets, that generation didn’t. So I don’t blame them, I don’t blame them at all. Times are changing I think.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit C2E2 with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

