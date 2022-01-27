Matt Cardona’s exploits at The Wrld On GCW this past weekend have gotten the attention of former tag team partner Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley). The former WWE star, and Cardona’s tag team partner in The Hype Bros, commented on Cardona’s weekend activities on TMZ Sports, in particular a moment where Cardona spit beer at a fan. Mojo Rawley called the moment 100% real and praised Cardona’s current run.

“That was 100% real,” Rawley said. “There’s no working around that one. That was just pure emotion. I can tell you, Matt, these days is the opposite of how he was when we tagged together as The Hype Bros. I hate to admit it because clowning and humiliating Matt Cardona is one of my life’s most favorite accomplishments, but I’m kind of liking the vibe he’s putting out right now. I used to do this sweat throw, now he’s doing the beer spit. I don’t know; I’m always hyped, he’s always ready. Things are starting to make a little more sense these days.”

Mojo Rawley himself hasn’t wrestled since June of 2020, and was released from WWE in the spring of 2021. When asked if Cardona’s work has given him the itch to wrestle again, Rawley admitted he was tempted, but stopped short of saying he’d return.

“You know, I’ve got to say that seeing his new attitude, it’s very tempting,” Rawley said. “I’d like to see it. That being said, kicking the crap out of Broski, like I said, is one of my favorite things to do ever. So I don’t know. I’m kind of walking a fine line here. I guess this thing could go either way. People will just have to stay tuned and find out!”

You can watch the full clip below.

I’m making @GCWrestling_ mainstream! Thanks to @TMZ_Sports for talking about the Death Match King! Who wants to see Cardona vs. @MojoMuhtadi? pic.twitter.com/4YZaXXnCy0 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 26, 2022

