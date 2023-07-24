Konnan Says He Berated Don Callis' AAA Attacker & Got Him Fired

Don Callis was attacked at a press conference following AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana and the AEW personality was reportedly injured and taken to a hospital afterward. The attacker has been revealed since then, and he has been relieved of his professional duties.

Speaking on a recent episode of K100 w/Konnan and Disco, Konnan revealed that he was producing the event's press conference brawling segment between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita, which ultimately led to Callis being attacked. After hearing Callis complain about the incident, Konnan made sure that the attacker was found and dealt with accordingly.

"I was stunned, I couldn't believe what I had seen. The guy disappeared and I was like, 'The guy that grabbed Don, he needs to be found before he leaves the f***ing arena.' I went in there and I f***ing berated him and I got him fired. He's very lucky that my boys weren't there, they would have handed him his a**."

Konnan also elaborated on the report he was sent regarding the incident. According to the former WCW star, it stated that the attacker was a reporter; however, Konnan has disputed that claim. Furthermore, he noted that some reports claimed that the attacker was a photographer, which is also factually inaccurate. However, he did shed some light on the attacker's background.

"This f***ing guy, who I guess, from what the promoter told me, he does security for him and he was there because the guys who were in the security force were his bros and he went to say hi to them. Why was this motherf***er getting involved?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit K100 w/Konnan and Disco with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.