Baron Corbin Recalls Advice He Got In WWE From John Cena

Baron Corbin has undergone a plethora of character shifts over the years, yet he has always managed to try making the most out of each WWE has put in front of him — for better and worse. And for all his years now in WWE, Corbin has found his career heavily influenced by the wisdom of John Cena. While polar opposites on the surface, Corbin credited the 16-time world champion for a lot of his success during an interview on the "After The Bell" podcast.

"I had a lot of conversations with John Cena, and he's a guy that will give you the truth no matter what," Corbin explained. "There's few people in this business who will do that. Two things that he's really preached on me is always think about what's next ... a lot of guys don't do that. When I had a match with him at SummerSlam, he said to think about Monday night. I always try to think of that."

But furthermore, one of the biggest pieces of advice Cena provided has helped Corbin navigate the variety of persona and gimmick changes that have been asked of him. "The other thing that really stuck with me that John has preached, which I think helped my career immensely, was how do you take what you're given and make it the absolute best you can," Corbin shared. "We all get promos, we all get opportunities, we all get things that we may or may not want to do ... how do I make it stand out, how do I make it amazing, how do I take it and turn it into gold? If you can do that, you'll get longevity in your new career."

In recent weeks, Corbin has returned back to his "NXT" roots, including a pivot to the "Lone Wolf" persona he started with in the WWE developmental system nearly a decade ago.

