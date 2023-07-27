Britt Baker On Which Wrestler She'd Like To Come Through The Forbidden Door To AEW

Forbidden Door might be behind us this year, but that doesn't stop the possibility of wrestlers from outside AEW popping up on AEW television. One that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. would like to see make that step is former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone — someone many fans have been hoping would mix it up with the likes of the good dentist.

"She is on the circuit. She got injured right now, but once she heals up I think pretty much anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene," Baker said to "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward." "She's not in WWE anymore so she could be wherever she wants."

Fans had hopes that Mone might be on the card for this year's Forbidden Door, but an ankle injury in May effectively took that entirely off the table. Tony Khan had reportedly been in talks with the former Sasha Banks prior to her getting hurt, providing AEW fans with hope that her appearance in AEW in some capacity is inevitable at some point.

"She's in New Japan right now, but she's not exclusive to them. So just to see somebody of that caliber going out there and doing everything on her own without the machine behind her and still succeeding, it's really cool," Baker said.

