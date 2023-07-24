Video: See BTS Footage From AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Match, Including Tack Removal

Wrestling is entertainment, but the hazards are real.

On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," the physical toll of last week's Blood & Guts match was shown in graphic detail. At one point Kenny Omega is shown picking thumbtacks out of the back of recent AEW debutant Kota Ibushi, who is wincing and chuckling as Omega pulls the tacks out of Ibushi's punctured back.

"You ok, Matt?" Omega asks Matt Jackson.

Jackson responds with a non-committal, "Uh, I guess."

Omega continues to pull out the tacks as he laments, "I'm getting too old for this sh**."

The cameraman asks Omega to show his own back, which is covered in wounds from the broken glass, thumbtacks, bed of nails, and other implements that were used in the former AEW World Champion's torture.

"Maybe never again? I don't know," Omega says with a vacant stare. "At least for a couple months."

Nick Jackson chimes in that The Elite has been doing too many hardcore matches as of late.

"I thought we were comedy wrestlers, not garbage wrestlers," Omega responded.

Matt Jackson says The Young Bucks should go back to normal tag matches, while Omega wonders if he should return to the long, complicated singles matches he used to wrestle.

Omega and The Bucks were ultimately victorious in Blood & Guts, defeating the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, alongside Konosuke Takeshita and PAC. Ultimately, BCC's Jon Moxley surrendered while Omega and the rest of The Golden Elite choked out Yuta with a chain.