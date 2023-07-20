Photos: See The Aftermath Of AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts

Last night, All Elite Wrestling held its third-ever Blood & Guts match, with The Golden Elite taking on Blackpool Combat Club (and associates). The match lived up to the brutality promised in the name, and many of the performers involved have shared looks at the aftermath of the main event bout.

The match ended with "Hangman" Adam Page and Matt Jackson choking Wheeler Yuta with a chain, while Jon Moxley, handcuffed to the ropes, surrendered in order to save Yuta. The finish was a callback to AEW Revolution, where Page won by choking Moxley with a chain in the same fashion. Unfortunately, the "Dynamite" broadcast failed to capture the moment Moxley surrendered, forcing the commentary team to explain what happened after the match's conclusion.

NJPW and DDT veteran Kota Ibushi made his AEW debut in last night's main event, reuniting with former tag team partner Kenny Omega. Ibushi showed off his back and hand following the match, thumbtacks still intact.

As many might expect, it was Moxley who bled the most in this year's Blood & Guts. The former AEW World Champion posted to social media after getting backstage, but evidently before he had a chance to shower or get cleaned up.

The Blood & Guts match was, seemingly, the culmination of the feud between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, which has roots dating back to an episode of "Dynamite" last October that saw Page challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship. While it's possible the feud could continue, the two teams shook hands in a sign of respect after "Dynamite" went off the air (via Wrestling Observer), indicating the intense main event acted as the conclusion, with The Golden Elite coming out on top.