Dwayne The Rock Johnson Donates 'Historic' Amount To SAG-AFTRA During Strike

The combined strike of the Writer's Guild of America, as well as the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, continues, as the two guilds fight for a fair shake from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Some actors are finding ways to support their unions without having to walk the picket line for hours on end.

Variety is reporting that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson donated an undisclosed seven-figure sum to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, which is providing financial support to striking members during the work stoppage. The foundation, which is aligned with the union but not officially a part of the union, has an emergency financial assistance program, which according to Variety will help "thousands" of union members with Johnson's donation.

SAG-AFTRA members began their strike on July 13, joining the WGA which has been striking since May 2, ending all production and promotion of AMPTP-affiliated projects, including the promotion for summer blockbusters like "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," and "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One."

"It is a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can," SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance said of the donation. "If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody."

Johnson recently returned to the "Fast & Furious" franchise, reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in the recently released "Fast X." He also lost his NBC sitcom "Young Rock," which was canceled last month.