Dwayne The Rock Johnson Confirms His Return To Fast & Furious Franchise

For a long time, it appeared that the relationship between wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel was fractured beyond repair, no matter how many olive branches Diesel extended for Johnson to return to the "Fast" franchise. But time does heal all wounds, and on Twitter today, Johnson confirmed the worst-kept secret in the film industry.

"Luke Hobbs will be returning to the Fast & Furious franchise," Johnson tweeted. "Your reactions around the world to Hobbs' return in Fast X have blown us away. The next Fast & Furious film you'll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II."

The former WWE Champion noted the relationship between him and Diesel had been repaired by the two last summer, allowing for Johnson to return to his role of Luke Hobbs in a post-credits scene for "Fast X." It was Johnson's first appearance in the role since the spin-off film, "Hobbs and Shaw," released in 2019; he had previously starred in "Fast Five," "Fast & Furious 6," "Furious 7," and "The Fate of the Furious." Though they shared no scenes together, Johnson's "Fast X" appearance also reunited him with John Cena, who he famously wrestled at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29 respectively.

Johnson provided no further details on the next film focusing on Hobbs, including if any other "Fast" characters would be joining him. As noted by Johnson, he will then reprise his role in the final two films of the "Fast" series, "Fast X: Part II" and "Fast X: Part III." "Part II" will be released in 2025, while no release date is set for the final film.