WWE NXT Preview 7/25: Dominik Mysterio And Rhea Ripley To Appear, More

The final episode of "WWE NXT" before The Great American Bash takes place this evening. WWE has confirmed that new "NXT" North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will kick off this evening's broadcast. Mysterio captured the North American gold from Wes Lee last Tuesday night. He has defended the belt twice since ending Lee's 269-day reign as champion, defeating Butch last Friday on "WWE SmackDown" and overcoming Sami Zayn on "WWE Raw" last night.

Elsewhere, Carmelo Hayes is set to defend the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov at The Great American Bash premium live event this weekend. However, the pair will first need to coexist as a team tonight when they partner up with Trick Williams against Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid in a six-man tag team match. Also, Dana Brooke and Cora Jade will look to settle their differences this evening when they collide in a kendo stick match.

And lastly, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is set to make a "life-changing announcement" regarding his career. The 23-year-old has been contemplating his future recently, and he will now decide whether he will resume his amateur wrestling career or continue his journey in WWE. Steveson has been featured on "NXT" in recent weeks, training Eddy Thorpe ahead of his "NXT" Underground match with Damon Kemp. He performed a series of German suplexes on various wrestlers after Thorpe overcame Kemp in that clash on the June 27 episode of "NXT."