Backstage News On Rush's New AEW Deal, Tony Khan's Contract Process

Yesterday, Rush revealed that he had signed a new deal with AEW. While terms of the new pact were not released, according to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Tony Khan is aiming to lock up desired talent to fresh multi-year deals.

The luchador had attracted interest from both WWE and AEW after he controversially quit working for AAA. However, AEW made the better offer in order to keep him. Rush had previously been operating under a one-year deal, a choice he opted for in order to prove himself.

Video of Rush signing his contract made its way to social media, where he admitted that people had previously doubted him but he was now "100% AEW." How this might affect Rush's standing in AEW remains to be seen, but it's likely his status as someone in the company for the long term could see him featured and positioned a bit more prominently than he has been in the past.

Rush has primarily operated as a singles competitor, although he has been called upon to enter a few tag and six-man scenarios since assuming the leadership role of the La Faccion Ingobernable faction, alongside Dralistico and Preston Vance, upon Andrade El Idolo's absence. Khan has also utilized Rush as part of Ring Of Honor at times, where he was a former two-time ROH World Champion in a past life.