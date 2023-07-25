Eric Bischoff Assesses Various Missteps With The NWO In WCW

During a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff took time to discuss the various missteps of the New World Order and how that played a part in the downfall of WCW overall. One of the talking points included the 1997 Souled Out pay-per-view that featured NWO vs. WCW matches.

"I know that Souled Out gets a lot of heat," Bischoff said. "That's the kind of narrative over the years because it didn't perform well financially, but there were a lot of reasons for that. I wouldn't say a lot, there was more than one reason for that."

Those factors included it being a Saturday night, taking place in Iowa, and the fact that it occurred in January in the midst of WrestleMania season. Bischoff noted that he still likes the concept of Souled Out even though it could have been executed better.

"It was strategic, but it was also so creatively different than anything else we were doing on pay-per-view at the time. I still believe to this day that if you're driving 12 pay-per-views a year, you better be really good at figuring out how to give each of them a personality, and Souled Out had a personality. It was different. It shattered the norm of what pay-per-views are supposed to look like, and that was my goal."

Bischoff feels that anyone who pushes the envelope stumbles and hits speed-bumps along the way. While Souled Out was a "big" speed-bump for different reasons, he disagrees that it was a failure.