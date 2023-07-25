The Big Show Reveals Insane Diet During WWE Run

Paul Wight has always been known for his size, but during his tenure in WWE the former Big Show apparently took his role as a "500-pound giant" a bit too far. "My calorie intake back in the day — but I understand it was a lot of empty bad calories — I just used to eat whatever I wanted in massive amounts," the AEW broadcaster told TalkSPORT recently, noting that he'd eat between 13,000 to 18,000 calories a day.

"You'd get Big Macs and I'd get three or four Big Macs and then I'd get fries and then I'd get a shake and I'd get apple pies and probably a fifth sandwich too," Wight said of his eating habits. "It was nothing. I'd go to Taco Bell and get like 20 tacos." The former WWE Champion says that the over-consumption began to wear on his body as he got older, leading to him making serious lifestyle changes that resulted in losing around 130 lbs. "I have about ten ounces of protein, I have a small portion of carbs and some veg," Wight said. "I try to eat halfway decent."

Wight now works for AEW as a commentator and backstage interviewer, but has been known to step in between the ropes from time to time, and recently said he's been working with WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn to get back in ring shape. Wight and AEW recently trademarked the name of Wight's character from the hit film "The Waterboy," though "Captain Insano" has not wrestled, only appearing in a backstage vignette.