Why Bully Ray Thinks Finn Balor Should Go Over Seth Rollins At WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam history is set to repeat itself in less than two weeks, as Seth Rollins is set to face Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and on "Busted Open" WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray hopes this encounter ends the same way their 2016 match did.

"Who wins this match, Finn or Seth?" Bully asked. "I hope it's Finn because the internal story of Finn and [Damian] Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay."

Bully believes that Rollins' inaugural run as WWE World Heavyweight Champion has run its course, not only because of the rich storyline possibilities of Balor and Money in the Bank briefcase holder Damian Priest being in the same faction but also because Bully doesn't feel Seth's reign has delivered.

"He's not the workhorse guy that they made us believe he was going to be," Bully said. "I know it's still brand new, I get it."

Bully says he's yet to buy into the World Heavyweight Championship, as Seth hasn't been defending the title as much on TV as he should for his "workhorse" title. As it stands, both Bully Ray and his co-host Dave Lagreca believe that Seth's theme music is more over than he is.

Rollins won the title in May at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, with the WWE World Heavyweight Champion providing a world title for wrestlers to compete for while the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is tied up in the multi-year Bloodline Civil War saga between Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos.

