Mark Henry Weighs In On Billy Gunn Retirement Speculation

Following a loss to The House of Black on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision," Billy Gunn made an unexpected move. Out of frustration from being pinned, Gunn slid off his wrestling boots and placed them in the center of the ring.

After his subsequent exit from the ring, he brushed past his tag team partners, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, who were waiting for him on the outside. This action has now led many people to speculate about Gunn's in-ring future, which, at this point, appears to be headed toward possible retirement.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry weighed in on the situation. "Billy is 58 years old. He don't look 58, but there comes a time when you just can't do it no more — not at the level that you feel like you should be at. Or the emotions may have gotten to him. I mean, he did lose. Did they lose because of him? Was there something where he felt like, 'Sh**, if I was better, if I was younger,' and then the emotion overwhelms you and you just make a knee-jerk reaction, maybe that's it. I don't know."

"We'll find out, but I've been there before," Henry continued. "It wasn't about the losing. It was about how I saw the way I looked on screen. I'm like, 'Damn. I lost a step.' And when I see it, I know the fans see it. So that was it for me. I didn't ever want to look like that again, and maybe [Billy] just saw himself slip."

As of this writing, Gunn nor AEW has provided clarity on the his in-ring future. After he walked away from The Acclaimed, Bowens made sure to retrieve his boots from the ring.

