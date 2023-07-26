WWE Raw Rating Stays Flat For July 24 Episode Featuring Rollins/Balor Contract Signing

This week's "WWE Raw" held steady in viewership, averaging 1,818,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Wrestlenomics. Although the final number was down from last week's average of 1.881 million viewers, WWE's flagship show maintained a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic most valued by advertisers.

While the first hour averaged 1.87 million viewers, the number jumped to 1.91 million viewers for the second hour — which featured a singles bout between Dominik Mysterio and Sami Zayn — and eventually dropped to 1.67 million viewers for the final hour, which has traditionally seen a huge drop in viewership.

As for the 18-34 demographic, "Raw" witnessed a 25 percent surge in viewership, improving to an 0.43 rating, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. Meltzer noted that the specific demographic number likely increased due to the return of Logan Paul, who has a vast fanbase of teenagers and young adults.

As for the year-over-year figures, this week's "Raw" was down four percent in viewership from the same week in 2022, which was incidentally the first episode of the red brand show following Vince McMahon's retirement. Despite the drop in overall numbers, "Raw" has seen a huge spike in the key demo ratings, according to Meltzer, who noted that the 18-49 demo is up 15 percent and the 18-34 demo up 31 percent. The numbers would denote that WWE's audience has become substantially younger under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Next week's "Raw" will be the red brand's final stop ahead of the August 5 SummerSlam premium live event. Historically, the "go-home" episodes for PLEs have drawn more eyeballs than regular weekly shows.