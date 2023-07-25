Logan Paul Accepts WWE SummerSlam Challenge From Ricochet On Raw

Logan Paul and Ricochet are officially set to collide in a one-on-one match at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE announced the match following Monday night's episode of "Raw," which featured the latest confrontation between the two opponents. Ricochet went to the ring to call out Paul and challenge him to a match. Ricochet admitted that Paul is "good," but he also called him "arrogant" and disrespectful.

Eventually, Paul emerged, but not from the backstage area. Instead, he snuck out through the crowd and struck Ricochet from behind. With his rival down, Paul took the opportunity to pull out his phone and record a video of himself accepting Ricochet's challenge. Unfortunately for the YouTube sensation, Paul had underestimated the resilience of Ricochet, who quickly recovered to strike back with a superkick that dropped Paul to the mat.

Ricochet and Paul first collided – literally – in the men's Royal Rumble match back in January, when both men memorably got the same idea to springboard into the ring, leading to a spectacular mid-air collision. The two met again in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this month. This time, a high-risk maneuver by Ricochet led to both men crashing dangerously through a pair of tables set up on the arena floor. The moment led to Paul labeling Ricochet as "unprofessional."

The two men now have the opportunity to settle their differences in the ring on Saturday, August 5, when SummerSlam is held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan,