Logan Paul Shows Off Battle Scars From WWE Money In The Bank

Social media star and current WWE Superstar Logan Paul had an exciting Saturday — he was part of the Men's Money in the Bank match in London. After the match, Paul took to Twitter to show off his gruesome "battle scars."

As seen below, Paul captioned the photo of his bloody, bruised, and scratched-up back with, "I like this sport."

During the match, Paul found himself crashing threw two tables due to Ricochet hitting a Spanish Fly off the ropes. Before that happened, both Paul and Ricochet had been on the top of the ladder vying for the briefcase. Paul made his WWE return on the June 19 edition of "Raw," and that same night, he shockingly announced that he was going to be in the men's Money in the Bank match. Before Saturday's match, Paul's last WWE in-ring match was at WrestleMania 39, where he faced the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

In the end, the winner was Judgment Day member Damian Priest. The other wrestlers that were in the match besides those three were, LA Knight, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The women's Money in the Bank winner was IYO SKY, in which she not only defeated her Damage CTRL stablemate Bayley, but also WWE Hall of Famer Trish Status, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega.