AEW Dynamite Preview 7/26: MJF & Adam Cole Speak, Britt Baker Vs. Taya Valkyrie, More

Fans will hear from Adam Cole and reigning AEW World Champion MJF on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. The AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament winners are set to challenge Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on "AEW Collision" this Saturday. FTR called out MJF and Cole on this past weekend's episode of "Collision," and the unlikely tag team partners will presumably respond to Harwood and Wheeler's comments this evening.

Five matches are also penciled in for tonight's broadcast, including Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix of the Lucha Bros and Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta in a three-way clash. Also, Orange Cassidy will put the AEW International Championship on the line against AR Fox.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is also set for action this evening. The former AEW Women's World Champion will battle Taya Valkyrie in a single bout. It will be the first time the two wrestlers have collided in a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland will face each other in the ring after Allin lastly eliminated Strickland from this past Friday's Royal Rampage match to earn a shot at the AEW TNT Championship at All Out.

And lastly, PAC will take on Gravity. PAC heads into that clash on the back of unsuccessfully challenging Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023, while Gravity faces "The B*****d" on tonight's "Dynamite" after defeating Komander on the same pay-per-view event.