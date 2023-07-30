NXT Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton On And What She's Most Proud Of In WWE Career

Tiffany Stratton has already accomplished quite a bit in her relatively short time inside the squared circle. Already the "NXT" Women's Champion, Stratton has her sights set on going down as one of the greatest titleholders the developmental brand has ever seen.

"I have no problem proving that every week and proving that my title reign could be one of the best title reigns that NXT has ever seen," Stratton told the "Sports Guy Talking Wrestling" podcast. But even as she continues to cement herself as a legitimate main eventer, Stratton is truly proud of how much she's grown as a wrestler since she started in "NXT."

"I thought I was making progress like last year when I first debuted, I could feel myself get better every time and I never really got confirmation of that," said Stratton, who debuted in "NXT" back in 2021. "A lot of time people tell you the things that you're doing wrong, which is exactly what you need to get better, but nobody kind of tells you "Ooh, you're doing everything right, keep doing what you're doing.' So to be champion now, it just kind of solidifies that I have truly actually gotten so much better since the day I debuted, it just confirms everything that I thought back then."

Stratton won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Battleground, defeating Lyra Valkyria to close out a tournament for the belt after it was vacated by Indi Hartwell. She said she is confident she can fill the shoes of former "NXT" women's champions like Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. She looks to prove that at The Great American Bash on Sunday; there, she will take on Chase U's Thea Hail in a Submission Match with the title on the line.