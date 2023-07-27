Why Konnan Says Jay White Is Not Being Used Correctly In AEW

The signing of Jay White was a big deal for AEW, due to WWE being interested in him at the same time. However, despite the buzz surrounding the Bullet Club Gold star, Konnan questioned during the latest "Keepin' It 100" how the company has actually utilized him so far, although he doesn't believe it's White's fault.

"How many wrestlers are not used correctly on that show? It almost reminds me of WCW, look at all the mid-card talent we had from Disco to Rey Mysterio to Chris Jericho to everybody in between and you could only get to a certain level and it wasn't our fault," Konnan said. "I can't put this totally on Jay because I think what they've asked him to do he's done a good job." Since joining AEW, White has primarily been competing in the tag team division working alongside Juice Robinson and attempting to claim the AEW World Tag Team Championship, becoming a key player on "AEW Collision."

Konnan claimed he'd heard that White was really good, and he saw him put together killer matches during his time in Impact Wrestling. In the ring, White has certainly showcased his abilities, with the recent tag team match between Bullet Club Gold and FTR receiving huge praise from fans and pundits alike. However, Konnan believes it is his promo ability that White needs to showcase more. "He's not killed those killer promos that make you stand out from everybody else," he said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Keepin' It 100" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.