Wes Lee Discusses Adjusting To Life As A Singles Star In WWE
Wes Lee's 269-day reign as "WWE NXT" North American Champion came to an end at the hands of Dominik Mysterio on July 18. Lee has been a singles performer on the "WWE NXT" brand ever since his tag team partnership with Nash Carter (known as Zachary Wentz on the independent scene) came to an abrupt end in April 2022; Carter was released by WWE following accusations of domestic abuse and the emergence of a photo that showed him impersonating Adolf Hitler. Lee has now opened up about his transition into a singles performer.
"First and foremost, Wes Lee is happy," Lee said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "That was one of the things that I was really searching for was my happiness. I was lost without my partner. We really, really cut our teeth together and we grew a bond that is honestly still inseparable to this day. But not having him right by my side definitely made it very, very difficult for me to go through my day-to-day things.
"As I grew on my own within this, I began to discover more about myself that I possibly was pushing to the side or trying to neglect in some kind of way. It was a blessing and curse at the exact same time because I really got to dive further into myself. As I discovered who I was, I discovered that I'm a talented individual."
'I'm kind of also in that echelon as well'
"I should have a lot more confidence in myself and be able to know that I can stand toe to toe with some of the best in the world because I'm kind of also in that echelon as well," Lee continued. "So now that I have proven that to not only everyone out there in the world but [also] to myself, I now know whatever I set my mind to, no matter what the obstacle is in front of me or surrounding me, I'm definitely gonna make my way to my goal in some way, shape, or form."
Lee will be in action this weekend at "NXT's" The Great American Bash premium live event. The 28-year-old will be looking to take back the "NXT" North American Championship from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in a triple threat match also involving Mustafa Ali.
