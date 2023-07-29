Wes Lee Discusses Adjusting To Life As A Singles Star In WWE

Wes Lee's 269-day reign as "WWE NXT" North American Champion came to an end at the hands of Dominik Mysterio on July 18. Lee has been a singles performer on the "WWE NXT" brand ever since his tag team partnership with Nash Carter (known as Zachary Wentz on the independent scene) came to an abrupt end in April 2022; Carter was released by WWE following accusations of domestic abuse and the emergence of a photo that showed him impersonating Adolf Hitler. Lee has now opened up about his transition into a singles performer.

"First and foremost, Wes Lee is happy," Lee said on the "Under the Ring" podcast. "That was one of the things that I was really searching for was my happiness. I was lost without my partner. We really, really cut our teeth together and we grew a bond that is honestly still inseparable to this day. But not having him right by my side definitely made it very, very difficult for me to go through my day-to-day things.

"As I grew on my own within this, I began to discover more about myself that I possibly was pushing to the side or trying to neglect in some kind of way. It was a blessing and curse at the exact same time because I really got to dive further into myself. As I discovered who I was, I discovered that I'm a talented individual."