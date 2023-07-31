Wes Lee Puts Logan Paul And AJ Styles On His List Of Dream Opponents In WWE

Wes Lee is currently focused on reclaiming his North American Championship, which will see him compete against Dominik Mysterio and Mustafa Ali at Great American Bash, but also has his eyes set on several dream matches for the future. While Lee admitted to "Under The Ring" that there are still many people he'd like to face in "WWE NXT," his dream opponents are on the main roster.

"There's a number of people, including people I've known for a very, very long time. Number one would probably be Cedric Alexander, him and I are good friends and we've never had a match, known each other for almost a decade now and that's kind of crazy. Logan Paul would be fun," he added. Despite the fact that Lee is feuding with his son, Rey Mysterio is another person that he'd like to lock up with, as the WWE Hall of Famer is one of his idols, and the same is true for AJ Styles. However, Lee is currently feuding against The Judgment Day, who have been causing havoc on "NXT" of late, and he'd like to compete against all of them other than Rhea Ripley, who he admitted scares him.

"I have to give the man his credit, Finn [Balor] was also somebody that definitely influenced me a lot. His time in Japan was definitely one that really grabbed a lot of my attention and really gave me a different outlook on this," Lee said. "So, even though he's the leader of the group that happened to take my championship from me, I've got to give it to him and I'd love to have a match with him as well."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Under The Ring" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.