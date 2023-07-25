Wes Lee Gets Candid About Dominik Mysterio, WWE NXT North American Title Loss

Prior to last week, Wes Lee hadn't sustained a loss since November 2022, when he and Bron Breakker unsuccessfully challenged Pretty Deadly for the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship. In a shocking turn of events, Lee's eight-month winning streak was put to rest by The Judgment Day, who assisted Dominik Mysterio to victory during his "NXT" North American Championship match against Lee on last Tuesday's episode of "NXT." While Lee is obviously disappointed in the outcome of his title defense, he extended praise for the massive growth Mysterio has displayed since joining WWE in 2020. Speaking on "Under The Ring," Lee shared his candid thoughts on the man now known as "Dirty" Dom.

"For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing," Lee said. "To be in the crucible that he was under, the stress, the pressure, he's lived up to it. He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they're gonna make mistakes, they're gonna slip up and they're going to have shortcomings in regards to how they're gonna get to their end goal."