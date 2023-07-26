Jeff Jarrett Weighs Wrestling Creative's 'Juggling Act,' Responsibility For Talent

When it comes to occupying an authoritative position in the pro wrestling industry, Jeff Jarrett believes it is a juggling act being responsible for talent in and out of the ring. This was a talking point during a recent episode of "My World" while on the subject of Kurt Angle's well-being during his time in TNA.

"As a boss, owner, creative, head of creative, it's a non-stop juggling act," Jarrett said. "Somebody in the room said, 'Hey, are we worried about Kurt?' Dutch [Mantell] would say, 'Hey, guys, when he's on our time, is he performing well? Yep. Does he generally have the best match on the card? Yep.' He goes, 'Is it our responsibility when he gets off our time to try to figure things out?'"

"Dutch didn't say it coming from a mean spirit, it's that it goes across the board with every talent," Jarrett continued. "That's coming from the old school, 'we're not babysitters.' So as the business has evolved, we'll call it the wellness program, and just kind of listening and learning so much more about CTE and other things. At AEW, the amount of trainers we have on staff and the preventative maintenance, the preventative care we do and all that just as times have evolved — it was a juggling act."

He concluded, "Ultimately, our responsibility is what happens on our clock. If you try to babysit every talent, then all of a sudden you're getting in business that candidly you don't belong in and it can cause problems the other way."

Jarrett has held executive positions in TNA and WWE. He is now AEW's Director of Business Development while also competing as an in-ring talent.

