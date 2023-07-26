Xavier Woods Sets Sights On WWE Intercontinental Title

Xavier Woods has done quite well for himself over his years in WWE. As part of the New Day, he captured tag team gold a total of 12 times with Kofi Kingston and Big E. The creator of UpUpDownDown was also crowned King of the Ring at one point. But unlike his fellow New Day brethren, he has yet to win a world championship. However, before he focuses on that goal, there's another title he'd like to first have a shot at capturing.

While speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, Woods shared that he has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship. Specifically, if he were to win that coveted title, he would want to wear the classic belt with the white leather strap.

"I like a story," he said. "Obviously, me and Seth Rollins are the only ones to beat Roman up until Jey has pinned him. We don't talk about mine, but that's fine. In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become world champion, one day I need a U.S. Championship run [or] I need an Intercontinental Championship run," he continued. "I need to not only prove to everybody, but more importantly prove to myself that I can stand on my own, that I can do this as a solo guy."

Of course, just because he has singles aspirations doesn't mean that Woods is turning his back on the rest of the New Day. He was adamant that "friendship is the most important thing on this planet to me," so his current goals won't result in the usual "jealousy and backstabbery" that's typically found in wrestling. And frankly with Imperium constantly by GUNTHER's side, it wouldn't hurt Woods to have some friends in his corner as he targets the reigning Intercontinental Champion.