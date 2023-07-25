GUNTHER Names Two WWE Superstars Who He'd Welcome Into Imperium

WWE Superstar GUNTHER recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling Content Manager Riju Dasgupta During the interview, "The Ring General" and the leader of the Imperium stable (which also consists of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) revealed two members from the women's division that he would like to add to his group.

"I think now we're good how we are, but I think if we had to choose someone it would be either IYO [SKY] or Charlotte [Flair] I would think," said GUNTHER.

It's safe to say that GUNTHER picked two accomplished wrestlers to be part of Imperium. Flair is a 14-time women's world champion, with her most recent reign as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion running from December 2022 to April of this year. At the upcoming SummerSlam event, Flair will be part of a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship. She and Bianca Belair will be facing current champion Asuka.

SKY, on the other hand, just won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She's also already part of another stable: Damage CTRL. She's a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion as well as a former "NXT" Women's Champion and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion.

Like Flair, GUNTHER will be going to SummerSlam on August 5, where he will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre. GUNTHER has held the title since June 2022. His last title defense was at Money in the Bank against Matt Riddle. The last time he defended the title against McIntyre was on the second night of WrestleMania 39 back in April.

