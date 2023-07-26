Angelo Dawkins Thinks Street Profits Will Win WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles In 2023

Since coming together in "WWE NXT" in 2016, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have been inseparable. As The Street Profits, they would go on to win tag team gold in "NXT" and EVOLVE before dominating the tag team divisions on "Raw" and "Smackdown." While the team hasn't been able to capture another championship since 2021, it hasn't been for lack of trying. And according to Dawkins, 2023 is going to be the year that all changes.

On "The 513 Podcast," Dawkins declared that the Profits still want the smoke as much as ever before. While things haven't necessarily gone their way over the past few years, their team is still incredibly focused on winning championships, whether that's together or individually.

"Go get the Undisputed Tag Team Championships," Dawkins said. "That's been our goal and we feel like this is the year that we obtain that goal. This is the year that it comes to fruition. And then after that, we got to see where it takes us ... We just want to go out there and be the best we can be. I know [Montez Ford] wanted to ... be the WWE Champion [since] he was a little kid. I'm just happy to be tag team champions, [but] I do look at those titles [and think] I can win that."

When it comes to singles action, the high-flying Ford has had a few more championship opportunities than Dawkins. Ford went up against United States Champion Austin Theory and five other men in the Elimination Chamber, and more recently had the chance to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

