AEW's Jeff Jarrett Says Wrestlers 'Have To Have' This Skill Set

WWE Hall of Famer, Impact Hall of Famer, and current AEW star Jeff Jarrett has spoken out about a skill he believes is absolutely necessary for wrestling stars in all promotions in this day and age, a skill he says has gone back decades.

On an episode of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett was asked if he could have predicted the success of WWE's LA Knight, formerly known as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling. Jarrett said it would be silly for him to just say, "Oh, absolutely," but brought up a thought he said he often tells at his wrestling seminars.

"You've got to be above average nowadays with the basics as far as in-ring ability. You don't have to be great and you don't have to be spectacular," Jarrett said. "You've got to have that as far as in-ring work, but you better be able to talk, and I mean, you have to have promo skills, and if you're just average, it ain't going to work. I think that is important 30 years ago, 20 years ago, and I think it will be just as important 20 years from now, 30 years from now. He's always been able to rap, you know, talk, and that, and so, really what he's always needed, to me, it's the right opportunity at the right time."

Knight has exploded in popularity in recent months, in what is known as the "YEAH!" movement across social media, with many fans clamoring for him to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Even AEW fans have gotten in on the movement, with Knight himself responding on Instagram to a video of fans chanting "YEAH!" outside an AEW show in Boston.