81.3% Of WINC Fans Say They Love WWE Star LA Knight, Only 4% Think He's A Rip-Off

The "YEAH!" movement and its ringmaster, "WWE SmackDown's" L.A. Knight, have exploded in popularity over the past few months, prior to Money in the Bank, and a Wrestling Inc. poll proved it is certainly L.A. Knight's game over on Twitter.

Out of 790 votes over the course of the poll, a whopping 81.3 percent of those who responded said that they love Knight. Just over four percent of voters said they believe one of WWE's hottest stars is a "ripoff."

There has been a lot of talk surrounding LA Knight as of late, but what are your feelings on one of #WWE's hottest stars? — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) July 14, 2023

Prior to Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase win, wrestling fans were clamoring for Knight to hold the contract for a future title match. Most recently, a group of fans outside an AEW show at the TD Garden in Boston were captured on video hollering "YEAH!" in response to a question about Knight. The SmackDown star posted responded on his own Instagram stories, showing his appreciation.

The former Eli Drake is set to take on Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and Rey Mysterio in a four-way match on Friday's "SmackDown" as part of the United States Championship Invitational. The winner will go on to face the previously-qualified Santos Escobar, with the winner challenging champion Austin Theory. Knight has not had a televised match since Money in the Bank.