Details On Why Nobody Fell Off AEW Blood & Guts Cage, Who Suggested Bed Of Nails

A staple of AEW's Blood & Guts is unprecedented violence. With each installment of the company's take on WarGames, the combatants find new, gruesome, and exciting ways to maim their opponents. But as with most professional wrestling, particularly those promotions that air on live television, nothing happens unless there's some kind of confidence that it can happen safely. That's why when it came to the brutal battle between The Golden Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC, there had to be some give and take. For example, while we got a bed of nails, we didn't see anyone getting thrown off of the cage.

Sports Illustrated took a deep dive into the annual spectacle and reported the nails were an idea from the twisted mind of Jon Moxley. Apparently, he has wanted to use the apparatus for quite some time now in AEW and this seemed like the perfect match for it to make an appearance. While Moxley and Kenny Omega took the brunt of the damage from the weapon after it was introduced, Kota Ibushi utilized it as well when he delivered a standing moonsault to Mox who had made his own bed.

As for the spot on the top of the cage, everyone involved wanted to use that opportunity to adjust fan expectations. Despite having Wheeler Yuta and Matt Jackson attempt to throw each other off the double cage, they ultimately didn't want the fans to get accustomed to that moment in every Blood & Guts match. According to the report, "if The Undertaker had hurled Mick Foley off the cage multiple times, an extraordinary moment would quickly become ordinary." Instead, Yuta played the cowardly heel, climbed down before he could sustain any more damage, and rejoined the carnage inside the cage.