What Happened Backstage After AEW Blood & Guts Match Officially Ended Elite/BCC Feud

After what seemed like a neverending feud, the Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite officially buried the hatchet following their Blood & Guts match earlier this month, symbolizing their peace treaty by shaking hands at the end of the bloody affair. While fans watching at home didn't get a glimpse of Kenny Omega's post-match speech, "The Best Bout Machine" gave props to Jon Moxley and the BCC for pushing them to the limit, and even asked their adversaries if they "wanted to keep this going" or were ready to put their differences aside once and for all.

Once Omega offered to shake hands with BCC, Moxley & Co. obliged, much to the delight of fans in Boston. According to Fightful Select, there was a deeper meaning behind Omega's speech and the friendly gesture between the factions, and this was validated in Claudio Castagnoli's comments to Sports Illustrated where he said BCC "lost that battle but won the war" as they managed to introduce The Elite to their ultraviolence ways "and brought them to a place they've never been."

Fightful's report revealed that the 10 Blood & Guts participants shared an emotional moment backstage after their war, adding that the likes of Omega, Moxley, Young Bucks, Castagnoli, Adam Page, and Moxley "wanted this moment for so long" and that both sides truly appreciated working with one another. Matt Jackson even had the 10 men all sign a sneaker to create a souvenir from the memorable match.

Since Blood & Guts, members of BCC have moved on to other rivalries. While Castagnoli & Moxley have targeted Orange Cassidy, and are determined to teach The Lucha Brothers a lesson for PAC's betrayal at Blood & Guts, Konosuke Takeshita could soon become Chris Jericho's tag team partner if Don Callis gets his way. Meanwhile, none of the members of The Elite appeared on last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite."