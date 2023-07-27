AEW Dynamite 7/26/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

PAC vs. Gravity might have been the worst PAC match we've ever seen. No, we're not kidding. Yes, we saw his WWE matches with Enzo Amore. At least those had some kind of point, some kind of reason for happening beyond an internet joke that hasn't been relevant in five years. This match didn't advance any storylines, even though it could have; PAC just started a program with the Blackpool Combat Club, who were shown backstage watching the match but didn't do anything else, either during or after the bell. It didn't really seem to be about introducing Gravity to the AEW audience; he got a couple impressive spots in, but this was far from a showcase match for him. It didn't even seem to be about just putting on a good match. It wasn't a good match. It was a slow, boring match, and the only thing we felt when it was over was relief.

No, this match was about one thing and one thing only, and that's the fact that back in WWE, PAC (back when he was called Adrian Neville) was known as "The Man That Gravity Forgot." Do you get it? Because there's a luchador named Gravity? That's why PAC kept saying things like "Remember me?" and "Forget me not." Because his WWE nickname used to be about gravity forgetting him, and there's a luchador named Gravity, DO YOU GET IT?

Matches like this are often a product of AEW booking more for the live audience than the TV audience, and it usually shows because the live audience is losing their collective minds. Not this time. This time, Tony Khan finally aimed too directly for the terminally online demographic, and the live crowd mostly sat on their hands waiting for something to happen. And again, there are ways this could have been done well! It could have been dumb and fun! We love stuff that's dumb and fun! But it wasn't, because there was no actual creativity involved. There was just a rich nerd playing with his action figures, making them re-enact a s***post he read on a message board.