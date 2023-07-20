AEW Dynamite 7/19/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

All the above aside, the actual Blood & Guts match really did rule. Starting things off with Omega vs. Castagnoli was inspired, as they gave us some excellent non-hardcore wrestling before Jon Moxley came in and started pouring broken glass on the mat. It's a bit of a shame that AEW does so much hardcore stuff so often that this is what Blood & Guts needs to do to elevate the violence level, but we were obviously expecting it and in the gross-out factor never hit critical levels, even with the bed of nails in play. Moxley, of course, bled everywhere and on everything, but he was the only one who got serious color (at least until Yuta in the closing moments). The Young Bucks did Young Bucks things, which they do well if you're into that kind of thing, and in the end, the visible heroes of the conquering good guys were the core Elite trio of them and Omega. But the MVP of the match, indisputably, was PAC, who was doing cool stuff basically at all times and performed the match's highest spot — a double stomp from the top of the inside of the cage through an opponent lying on a table in the ring — in a manner that only someone with his unique degree of body control could pull off. He looked so good that it actually made a weird amount of sense for Callis to pull Takeshita as soon as he saw PAC leave the ring.

In fact, the more me think about it, the more okay we are with the finish of this year's Blood & Guts. We always want finishing sequences, especially for big matches like this one, to say something about one or more of the characters involved, to move them forward in their development and ultimately help change them. That's partially why it was always going to fall flat upon first seeing it, because the ostensible heroes of the story didn't change or grow, or really have any dramatic character moments at all.

But that's the thing: The Elite were never the ones with the character arc in this story. Aside from Kenny getting revenge on Callis, the only dramatic stakes any of them had were resolved weeks ago when Adam Page rejoined his former team (fittingly, it was also Page choking out Yuta with a chain at the end, similar to what Moxley had done to him). What matters is not who wins the match, what matters is why, and The Elite won this match because PAC and Takeshita left. The BCC, who are still relatively new to being heels, couldn't trust their heel cohorts. They aligned themselves with people who willingly walked out on a fight. The main character of Blood & Guts, as it turns out, was Moxley, the man who threw in the towel because he knew the match had become unwinnable, and who sat in the aftermath with a look of stupefied contemplation on his face, as though he was wondering how it had come to this. Eddie Kingston might be in Japan right now, but this finish plays directly into the questions Kingston had been asking Moxley before he departed: What happened? What kind of person are you? Do you realize how far you've lowered yourself? Those same questions were written on Moxley's face as he realized the depths to which he had fallen, the "allies" with which he'd chosen to surround himself and his fellow members of the BCC.

That's the interpretation we're going with, anyway. It's the one that makes sense in terms of why Blood & Guts ended the way it did. We'll see if it plays out like that, but we wouldn't be at all surprised to see Moxley veering back toward babyface territory soon — though he'd damn well better wait until Kingston comes back.