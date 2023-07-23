AEW Collision 7/22/23: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

We've been hearing a lot of talk recently about how "AEW Dynamite" feels more like the company's "sports entertainment" show, while "Collision" has the feel of a "wrestling" show. Personally, we find this an entirely nonsensical concept, since "sports entertainment" is just a phrase Vince McMahon invented because he's ashamed of being a wrestling promoter, but leaving that aside, we found it objectively hilarious that this week's "Collision" opened with a classic McMahon promo parade setting up a tag team match in the main event. Just the funniest thing ever.

Anyway, both the promo parade and the ensuing match — CM Punk and Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks and Christian Cage — continued the trend of everything involving Punk being fine, but that's about it. None of the performers did anything wrong, either in the ring or on the mic. It's just that recent booking decisions really made it difficult for the entire narrative here to be successful. Starks did his best to cut a heel promo, emphasizing his money and elitist taste in tried-and-true fashion, but the crowd wasn't really having it. They clearly wanted to cheer him, and they damn sure wanted to boo Punk when he came out. It's almost like Punk should have turned heel and Starks should have stayed babyface, just a thought. We also have a hard time getting excited for Darby Allin's latest TNT title feud, considering how many times he's already won that title. The most interesting part of this entire thing continues to be Christian and his blatant insistence on referring to himself as TNT Champion, and that insistence getting him locked into the tag match, which he didn't necessarily want to be involved in, was the best thing the main event had going for it from a story perspective. Also, his line about how people shouldn't walk around wearing titles they didn't actually win was possibly the greatest one-liner in AEW history.

In the end, after a solid but unmemorable match, Starks pinned Allin after once again grabbing the second rope. Swell. Almost five months after he pinned Chris Jericho clean at Revolution as a white-hot babyface, Ricky Starks is now a cheating heel who brags about his Louis Vuitton. Great job, everyone. AEW out here making stars.