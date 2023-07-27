Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley Set For Matches On 200th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho will wrestle on next week's special 200th episode of "AEW Dynamite."

On this week's "Dynamite," Don Callis sowed the seeds of dissension in the Jericho Appreciation Society when he asked Jericho if he would be interested in teaming up with his client, Konosuke Takeshita, to face off against two members of JAS — Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. The leader of JAS was reluctant at first but agreed to the match after Callis said that it would help the two young stars.

The members of JAS weren't happy with Jericho's decision and confronted him, with Anna Jay even calling the former AEW World Champion "selfish."

The second match confirmed for the 200th episode of "Dynamite" is a triple threat Anything Goes match between Jon Moxley, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Trent. The match was announced by Tony Khan during the main event of this week's show, which was a triple threat tag team match between Blackpool Combat Club, Best Friends, and Lucha Brothers.

Also on this week's show, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry took potshots at ECW, which resulted in former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and current AEW coach Jerry Lynn making his way to the ring to warn the FTW Champion. The veteran star was willing to face off against the champ right away, but Perry backed off. The duo will come face-to-face on next week's show.