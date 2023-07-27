WWE's Baron Corbin On The Fear Of Taking On A Character & Need To Have Confidence

During a recent appearance on "After The Bell," Baron Corbin discussed where he's at with his current character transformation and how there is fear attached to everything as a performer.

"There's always that fear with everything you do," Corbin said. "I mean, with what I'm doing now, I've abandoned everything. I'm burning the past, burning the ships. Graves, you talked about it. You gave me this line and this mindset of 'burn the ships' and explained to me what it meant. This is hats off to you because you brought this to me and said it pertained to where I was at because we had conversations that were very real, not a part of this wrestling world, but very real as friends, as to 'What's next, what am I doing?'"

Corbin also discussed how confidence is everything no matter what gimmick he's in.

"[Confidence] is everything," Corbin stated. "We are an entertainment company and our job is to portray characters that are sometimes not necessarily ours. Happy Corbin, Constable Corbin, you took me from a motorcycle bada** to a corporate a**hole. I had to switch modes. And you have to find that in you and you have to make it believable. The talented ones can do that. That's why I think I did a good job with those. I made those characters believable. I made what I did in the ring and backstage and during my entrance believable. People bought in. They hated me for it."