Carmelo Hayes Defeats 'Lone Wolf' Baron Corbin, Retains WWE NXT Championship

"WWE NXT" Gold Rush is officially in the books after an intense bout over the "NXT" Championship. The closing contest of week two saw Carmelo Hayes defend his "NXT" Championship against free agent Baron Corbin, who made a surprise "NXT" appearance on May 30, attacking Hayes from behind and setting his sights on Hayes' title. On Tuesday, the two finally met one-on-one.

Upon his entrance, Corbin revealed the return of his "Lone Wolf" gimmick and his old "Superhuman" theme song. Corbin assumed early control of the matchup until Hayes nailed him with a Code Breaker. Hayes and Corbin then continued to battle back and forth. Corbin later appeared to be inching toward victory as he set up for an End of Days, but Hayes ultimately escaped the move and sent Corbin flying into the ropes. Shifting the momentum into his favor, Hayes delivered Nothing But Net to secure the pinfall and retain his "NXT" Championship.

With Hayes' feud with Corbin seemingly in his rearview mirror, it remains to be seen who will step up to face him next. After Rhea Ripley issued a stern warning to Hayes and Trick Willams earlier in the night, though, perhaps they may be in line for a future program with The Judgment Day.