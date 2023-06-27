Rhea Ripley Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Carmelo Hayes And Trick Williams

Several main roster stars have made returned to "WWE NXT" recently, and that trend continued tonight, as current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared in a backstage segment with Trick Williams and "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes. Later in the show, Ripley briefly appearance again, walking past a fallen Jacy Jayne and calling her attacker, Lyra Valkyria, a bad-ass.

Ripley's "NXT" cameo comes 24 hours after Hayes prevented her Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, from smashing a chair over Seth Rollins' head on "WWE Raw." This, of course, led Balor and Hayes to battle in a singles match later in the evening, marking Hayes' official "Raw" debut. It wasn't the first encounter between Hayes and Balor; last week on "NXT," Hayes and Williams thwarted Balor's attempt at nailing Rollins with a Coup De Grace. While Rollins remains grateful for their recent help, these actions don't seem to impress Ripley, as she issued a warning to Hayes and Williams.

"The next time you boys want to jump into our business, you'll become our business," Ripley threatened during week two of "NXT"'s Gold Rush special.

After Ripley turned away, Williams reminded Hayes to keep his attention on his title defense against Baron Corbin, which took place later in the evening. As Hayes turned his attention to Corbin, Balor keeps his focus on Rollins, who he will challenge at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship.