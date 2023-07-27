HBK & Racial Concerns Complicated Title Picture Plans For Ahmed Johnson In WWE

While his career in wrestling didn't last as long as anticipated, Ahmed Johnson certainly left his mark in WWE. He was the first Black man to ever hold the WWE Intercontinental Championship, winning it in June 1996, and ultimately never losing the title in the ring; he was forced to vacate the belt due to an injury.

In an interview with "Ten Count," Johnson talked about how seriously he took winning the title, believing that he performed well both in and out of the ring to show how Black wrestlers could be champions. As such, winning the belt was less about winning the title for Johnson, but about showing that Black wrestlers could be accepted and proving doubters in the locker room wrong.

"I didn't know how to feel," Johnson said. "I was just feeding off the crowd, the way they were applauding, standing up. That just made me feel so good. At that point, it wasn't about the belt, it was about being accepted. And we were in, what? Green Bay, Wisconsin? There ain't too many Black people [there].

"And to see the fans react the way they did, it touched my heart. It changed my mind about a lot of things ...The fact that I heard Shawn Michaels tell Vince that people weren't ready for a Black champion. And the people definitely showed them that they were ready."