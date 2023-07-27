Tony Khan Announces Injury To Former TNT Champion At AEW Rampage Tapings

Despite being advertised to compete on "AEW Rampage," former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky ended up being pulled from his planned match against Kip Sabian due to an undisclosed injury. At the tapings last night, Tony Khan appeared in front of the crowd to announce that Sky was injured, which led to Kommander replacing him in the match, which airs this Friday. However, Khan didn't provide any further details on Sky's injury, and it is currently unknown how long he is expected to be out.

TK came out to announce Scorpio Sky is injured and will not compete. His replacement is Kommander! #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/EaK1bpttqT — Pat🌸 (@JapanesePurore1) July 27, 2023

The former SCU member had only just returned to AEW television after an almost-year absence following the launch of "AEW Collision," which also saw talents like Miro and Andrade El Idolo return. Sky has only had one match back, which took place on the July 8 "Collision" and saw him defeat Action Andretti, but since then he hasn't wrestled, and it is unclear whether or not the injury was sustained in that match or since then.

His previous appearance before that saw him lose the TNT Championship to Wardlow back in 2022, but the reason for his lengthy break from the company had been undisclosed. Sky did suffer an injury in June 2022, but his break could simply have been down to a lack of creative ideas for him, giving him a chance to freshen up his character, but unfortunately, it seems that AEW has had to hit pause on him again for the time being.