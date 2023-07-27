Taskmaster Kevin Sullivan Stacks WWE's Bloodline Up With 4 Horseman & NWO

WWE SummerSlam is just over a week away, and the main event will see Jey Uso challenge Roman Reigns for both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his position as Tribal Chief. The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in wrestling for months now, and former WCW star "Taskmaster" Kevin Sullivan recently discussed the group on his podcast, "Tuesday with the Taskmaster."

Sullivan compared The Bloodline to two of wrestling's biggest factions from the past: The Four Horsemen and the New World Order. According to the WCW veteran, each group has certain things in common that he believes help elevate them.

"As you come into modern wrestling, the first [faction] I think about is The Four Horsemen, [then] NWO, and now The Bloodline," Sullivan said. "And I said, 'What do they have in common?' ... Something hit me. I said, 'Four Horsemen — four guys when they're the strongest. NWO — four guys when they're at their strongest — Hogan, Nash, Hall, and Syxx. And then Bloodline — four guys. But they also had a manager, each one of them. J.J. [Dillon], Eric [Bischoff], and Paul [Heyman]. So they had a guy that could kind of lean them back on track in an interview, ... a guy that could create heat without working."