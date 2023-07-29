Mideon Details The Time He Did A WWE TV Segment With Stephanie McMahon On LSD

Though it seems things have largely calmed down backstage in recent years, for a long time the professional wrestling industry was notorious for behind-the-scenes debauchery and excess. From time to time, it seems that those shenanigans would work their way onto television. Appearing on the "Oh, You Didn't Know" podcast with "Road Dogg" Brian James, former WWE star Mideon (AKA Dennis Knight) recalled participating in a segment on TV while high on LSD.

"I'm Mideon at the time, and me and Brian [James] were traveling together," Knight said. "We had these Sweet Tarts that had LSD dropped on them. ... Brian was so mad that he wasn't working or something that he [started] taking them. And another one, and another one. I'm like, 'Brian, stop.' He goes, 'If you want me to stop, you better take them then.' I'm like, 'F**k.'"

From there, Knight described what was planned for work that day. It wasn't just any standard segment, as it also happened to feature "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and the boss's daughter: Stephanie McMahon. Not only that, but the segment was to feature a wedding between McMahon and The Undertaker.

"Before [that], we [walked] through it, and it was just like, 'Boom, then Stone Cold's gonna hit the ring, we're all gonna powder, he's gonna hit [The Undertaker], boom — they're gone.' I'm like, 'Okay, I can probably handle this,'" Knight continued. He then took three hits of the psychedelic drug, only for Austin to approach him about changing the plan just a few minutes later. Thankfully for Knight, it all worked out.

"I did the Stephanie McMahon marriage to Undertaker, head full of acid, and didn't miss a beat," Knight concluded. "Nailed it, as far as I know. And the lights were so pretty."

