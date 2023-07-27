Brandon Cutler Says No Ideas Go Forward In AEW Without Tony Khan's Approval

While AEW may have expanded its creative and production team, Brandon Cutler made it clear that all ideas must be presented to and approved by AEW President Tony Khan.

Speaking with "Comedy Store Wrestling," Cutler, who serves as an on-screen talent and AEW's Executive Producer of Content, explained how the company's creative process is ultimately routed toward Khan. Though Khan does have the final say on what elements will and won't make it on-screen, Cutler emphasized that it is still a collaborative process.

"It absolutely all still does funnel through him, but he does have some people that help him with that or something like that," Cutler said. "Usually, the coaches will help [talent] individually with their matches and stuff, and then still, the coach will go to Tony to get final approval for anything and whatnot. Depending on the match, it is a lot of – like Christopher Daniels coaches a lot of the Young Bucks' matches, so he has a lot of input usually or ideas that he'll like spitball while they're playing the match and say like, 'Hey guys, what if you guys did something like this or this?' It usually ends up in the match kind of thing."